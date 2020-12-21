Look: Cam Jordan Posts Message After Getting Ejected

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 32-29, on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans got quarterback Drew Brees back from his ribs injury. Brees had a slow start to Sunday’s game, but came on strong late. Brees finished with 234 passing yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were once again led by Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

New Orleans’ defense played pretty well, but was simply out-matched by Kansas City. The Saints also suffered a tough loss late with star defensive lineman Cameron Jordan was ejected.

Cam Jordan was ejected for this⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LVqtUqLrR2 — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2020

Jordan took to social media following the loss to post a message about his ejection.

“No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome, I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! that’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction I will be better,” he tweeted.

The Saints certainly can’t afford to lose Jordan in any more games. He’s a huge part of Sean Payton’s defense.

New Orleans fell to 10-4 with the loss, while Kansas City improved to 13-1.