Look: Chargers React To Drew Brees’ Retirement News

Drew Brees has become so closely tied to the New Orleans Saints that you sometimes forget that he was successful with the Los Angeles Chargers during their San Diego days.

But the Chargers weren’t about to let Brees ride off into the sunset without wishing him goodbye. And that’s exactly what they did this evening.

Taking to Twitter, the Chargers wished Brees a congratulations on an incredible career and wished him well in retirement. They said that the league will miss him and included some highlight photos of his time in San Diego.

“congrats on an incredible career + happy retirement, @drewbrees!” the Chargers said. “the league will miss you”

Brees was the second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2001 NFL Draft. After spending the 2001 season riding the bench behind Doug Flutie, he took over as the starting quarterback in 2002 and quickly emerged as a quality signal caller.

Between 2002 and 2005, Brees completed 62.2-percent of his passes for 12,348 yards and 80 touchdowns. He went 30-28 as a starter, leading the Chargers to the playoffs in 2004. That same year, Brees earned his first Pro Bowl selection. He would make 12 more with the Saints.

But after the 2005 season, the Chargers decided that Philip Rivers was their future. So they let Brees hit free agency, where he landed with the New Orleans Saints.

And the rest is history.

Good luck in retirement, Drew.