Look: Drew Brees Responds Tom Brady’s History Channel Graphic

Two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game will face off this weekend, as Tom Brady will take on Drew Brees in the Divisional Round. As you’d expect, there are some jokes being made about their age.

Brady turned 43 years old back in August, meanwhile Brees will turn 42 later this week. It’s possible we’ll never see two players at this age go head-to-head in the playoffs ever again.

While the game will be broadcast on FOX this weekend, Brady jokingly suggested that it should air on the History Channel instead. He posted a photoshopped picture of him and Brees on social media that showed their advanced age. It received over 300,000 likes on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

Shortly after Brady posted that picture, Brees replied “This is good!”

This is considered the best matchup on the schedule for this upcoming weekend. The winner of this game will take on either the Packers or Rams in the NFC Championship.

Brady has played in several conference championships before, but he has never done it in the NFC. Perhaps that’ll change this Sunday.

As for Brees, the league-wide assumption is that he’ll retire once this season is over. It’d be a storybook ending to his career if he can go out on top with another Super Bowl, but his path to a second ring is quite challenging.

New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay in both regular season meetings, but those games mean nothing now that it’s the playoffs.