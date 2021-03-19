It’s been less than a week since Drew Brees hung up his cleats for the last time. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback is already enjoying his retirement life.

Brees took his time with the decision to retire. He waited until this past Sunday to make it official: he’s played his last NFL snap.

Brees’ football career was of course highlighted by the Saints’ 2010 Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts. His legacy will forever be remembered for his contributions to both the Saints and the New Orleans’ area over the years.

While many former players struggle with finding hobbies in post-football life, Brees has it covered. The former NFL quarterback got in some trail biking this past week.

Take a look.

I think Drew Brees is checking off the boxes of all the things that his contract prohibited before 😂 pic.twitter.com/abT43hi01Y — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 19, 2021

Drew Brees better pace himself. He’s going to run out of retirement activities pretty soon. Nonetheless, we look forward to what else Brees has in store during his retirement.

The Saints, meanwhile, are entering the post-Brees era. Who will become the new starting quarterback? That’s the question on everyone’s minds this off-season.

By all accounts, head coach Sean Payton is moving forward with Jameis Winston. He’s stated his confidence in the former No. 1 overall pick several times already. Winston just signed a new deal with the Saints last week.

Taysom Hill will likely still have a large role in the Saints offense this fall. But Winston is expected to assume quarterback duties, becoming Brees’ successor in the process.