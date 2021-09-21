Look: Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of The Superdome

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints opened their 2021 season with a “home game” in Jacksonville against the Green Bay Packers.

Due to Hurricane Ida, the Saints couldn’t actually play at home. In fact, the team won’t be playing at home for the next few weeks as they continue on their road trip.

Unfortunately, the damage from Hurricane Ida isn’t the only thing wrong with the Caesars Superdome. On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that the roof of the stadium was on fire.

A video from local reporter Kelsey Davis shows a large plume of smoke emanating from the top of the stadium. Several people can be spotted standing in the roof, likely attempting to put the fire out.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this point, but it’s obviously not good.

Here’s the video.

The good news is that the Saints won’t be playing in New Orleans this weekend. The team continues its road trip to Foxboro this weekend for a matchup with the New England Patriots.

However, the Saints were reportedly hoping to play a home game at the Caesars Superdome next weekend against the New York Giants.

With the fire causing an unknown amount of damage, it’s unclear if the Saints will be playing at home next weekend.

We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.