With Jameis Winston serving as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback, Taysom Hill has been playing wide receiver in today’s game against the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, that role has opened him up to some big hits – including a pretty dirty one today.

On a deep passing play, Taysom Hill extended his body towards the ball in order to try and make the catch. At the same time, Washington defender William Jackson made his own play on the ball.

Jackson took a three step lead and ran straight through the defenseless Hill. His shoulder made solid contact with Hill’s helmet for an absolutely brutal hit.

Hill had to be carted off after failing to get up. Jackson was not ejected for his hit, but was flagged.

William Jackson takes three steps then launches into a defenseless Taysom Hill here. That should honestly be an ejection. Taysom carted off. Hopefully he’s ok. Absolutely brutal hit. #Saints pic.twitter.com/Jp1hd0MZrE — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 10, 2021

On Twitter, William Jackson is finding defenders for his hit on Taysom Hill. Many are pointing out that Hill had lowered himself and Jackson had reached a point of no return on his hit.

Whether the play was dirty or not, it was a brutal hit, and one that could cause serious problems for Hill.

It’s hard to officiate plays like that one out of the game. But that doesn’t make them any less frightening to see.

We can only hope that Taysom Hill didn’t get seriously hurt on that play. As for William Jackson, he’s probably looking at a fine from the NFL this coming week.

The Saints-Washington game is being played on CBS.