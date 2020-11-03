Look: Kwon Alexander Has 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

The New Orleans Saints made a huge splash right before the trade deadline, acquiring Kwon Alexander in a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million deal with the 49ers back in 2019. He’s dealt with a plethora of injuries over the course of his career, but he’s undoubtedly a game-changer when healthy.

New Orleans didn’t have much firepower at linebacker outside of Demario Davis prior to this week. That’ll certainly change now that Alexander is on board, especially if the former Pro Bowler can return to full strength from his high-ankle sprain.

Less than 24 hours after getting traded from the 49ers to the Saints, Alexander went on Twitter to share the following message to his fans: “Who Dat!”

Who Dat !!!!!! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) November 3, 2020

The best season of Alexander’s career came back in 2016, when he compiled 145 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

While it’s unlikely that Alexander will generate that type of production, the Saints are clearly in win-now mode. With so much uncertainty surrounding Drew Brees’ future, the front office is hoping its mid-season acquisition can help improve what’s been a disappointing defense through seven games.

As for Alexander, he should fit right in New Orleans. After all, he’s a former LSU player.

In the event that Alexander misses this weekend’s game against the Buccaneers due to COVID-19 protocols, his first game as a member of the Saints would ironically take place in a showdown with the 49ers.