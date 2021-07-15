Look: Major Change At The New Orleans Saints’ Superdome

The Superdome is one of the most iconic venues in the United States – and not just for sports either. But a big change is coming to the New Orleans-based stadium today that fans will quickly notice.

On Thursday, the Mercedes-Benz signage was removed from the Superdome following the expiration of the naming rights deal. Mercedes-Benz has been the stadium naming rights holder since 2011.

In a recent statement, New Orleans Saints senior VP of communications and broadcasting Greg Bensel thanked Mercedes-Benz for being their global partner. They hope to continue to be partners moving forward.

“They have been an excellent global partner not only for the Superdome and the New Orleans Saints, but also for the City of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana for the last ten years,” Bensel said. “We could not be more proud of our relationship with Mercedes-Benz. In fact, Mercedes-Benz and the New Orleans Saints will continue to be proud partners moving forward.”

However, Mercedes-Benz will not be making a new deal with the Saints for the stadium naming rights. According to NOLA.com, Caesars Entertainment is believed to be the upcoming naming rights sponsor.

Prior to the Mercedes-Benz deal, the venue was known as the Louisiana Superdome from 1975 to 2011.

The Superdome famously suffered damage during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, but was still used to house thousands of displaced citizens who lost their homes.

When it reopened in 2006, the New Orleans Saints had one of their best seasons ever and reached the NFC Championship GAme for the first-time in franchise history. Three years later, the Saints won the NFC Championship Game inside the Superdome, en route to winning Super Bowl XLIV.

The Superdome has also hosted countless big college football games, several WrestleManias and other big entertainment events.