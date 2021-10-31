Look: Michael Thomas Has Cool Message For Calvin Ridley

Earlier this afternoon, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he’ll be taking time away from the game to focus on his mental health. Among the many people showing Ridley support today is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Taking to Twitter, Thomas reached out to Ridley and offered his support to the Falcons wide receiver. Despite being division rivals, Thomas had the highest of praise for Ridley in his message.

“I’m standing in that hole with you @CalvinRidley1. Keep GOING! You one of them ones fasho,” Thomas tweeted.

Thomas’ tweet is going viral with thousands of people liking and sharing his message. He has over 3,000 likes since making his post just after 3:45 p.m. EST.

And the comments are pretty wholesome too:

“Life is precious young men. No money can make you feel fulfilled,” Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed said in a retweet.

“We miss you on the field but mental health should always come first! The real fans will understand,” one fan replied.

“you a real one for this Mike,” wrote another.

“Always knew Thomas was a great dude overhated for sure,” a third fan wrote.

Calvin Ridley and Michael Thomas are two of the best receivers in the NFL. While they may be enemies on Sundays, when it comes to mental health, they’re arm-in-arm.

Great job speaking up on this, MT.