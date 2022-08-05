Look: Michael Thomas Has Heartwarming Message For Saints Fans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Saints fans were out in full force this Friday for practice. They were clearly happy to see Michael Thomas in action.

Thomas, a former Offensive Player of the Year, missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. Though he isn't considered a full-go just yet, he reportedly shined at practice this afternoon.

After practice was over, Thomas signed some autographs. While that was going on, a "Can't guard Mike" chant broke out in the crowd.

Thomas returned the favor by posting a heartfelt message on Twitter for New Orleans' fan base.

"O how [I] missed the best fans the most," Thomas tweeted.

There were plenty of rumors about Thomas' relationship with the Saints that surfaced over the past 12 months.

Since training camp started on July 27, Thomas has shown that he's all in on New Orleans.

The expectation is that Thomas will be cleared for 11-on-11 drills fairly soon. In the meantime, he's showcasing his skills in a one-on-one setting.