Look: Michael Thomas Is Back On The Field For Saints

Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints

After dealing with a couple of setbacks over the past 12 months, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is finally back on the field.

Despite being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list last week, Thomas was on the practice field this Wednesday for the start of training camp.

Thomas went through various individual drills during this morning's practice session.

Even though Thomas didn't compete in team drills, it's great to see him back in some capacity.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen commented on Thomas after practice was over, saying, "I was excited to see 13 back on the field."

As for when Thomas will be a full-go at practice, that could happen sooner than later.

“I don’t expect him to be on it (PUP list) very long, he’s just not quite ready to be full go yet," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters.

Thomas is a difference-maker when healthy. If he's back to full strength, New Orleans' passing game could be quite dangerous this upcoming season.