Look: Michael Thomas Posts Cryptic Message On Twitter

One day after being shut out in a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to one of his favorite pastimes: tweeting.

Thomas, who was held catchless during yesterday’s game and mocked by a Tampa Bay defender afterwards, caught people’s attention with a since-deleted tweet this afternoon.

The post, which was screenshotted and shared by Twitter user Emmanuel Gutierrez, featured a GIF of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill taunting Bucs fans during a game this fall. Hill told the crowd in Tampa that “help is on the way” after he torched their favorite team.

Obviously, Thomas thought twice about this tweet but not before he actually posted it. His message here is cryptic, to say the least.

Perhaps he’s just firing back at Bucs fans after yesterday’s loss. Fair, but doing that by highlighting how badly another wide receiver torched a team that shut you down is kind of lame.

Now, maybe Thomas’ tweet is a subtle dig at Drew Brees, who struggled yesterday in what was likely the final game of his career. Perhaps the outspoken wideout is telling people that “help is on the way” for him in the form of another quarterback.

Of course, that wouldn’t exactly mesh with Thomas’ last tweet before this riddle. It was a retweet of Chiefs star and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu praising Brees for all he did for the community.

It’s probably pointless trying to figure out exactly what Thomas meant here. One thing is for certain though; as a guy known for his ego, it has to be killing Thomas for how his season ended on Sunday.