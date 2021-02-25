Saints star wideout Michael Thomas is clearly intrigued by the latest Russell Wilson news, based on his latest social media activity.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson has four teams he’d like to play for in the scenario he indeed gets traded. One of those teams includes the New Orleans Saints, a team in clear need of a quarterback.

The Saints’ current quarterback situation is shaky, at best. Drew Brees has yet to announce whether or not he’ll return for another year, though most reports indicate he’s leaning toward retirement. That leaves Taysom Hill as the team’s most likely starter come Week 1 of the 2021 season. Hill is best served as a gadget player, though, rather than traditional pocket quarterback,.

Wilson would shine in the Saints offense surrounded by so many elite weapons, like Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Thomas is clearly excited about the latest rumors surrounding the Seahawks quarterback, based on his latest Instagram story.

Take a look.

It appears #Saints WR @Cantguardmike is all for his team trading for #Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson Although, @drewbrees hasn't announced his retirement yet and Taysom Hill is under contract. pic.twitter.com/JJFRvaXEKo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 25, 2021

While the Russell Wilson trade rumors do appear to be gaining traction, one major hurdle has to be cleared. Wilson reportedly has yet to approach Seattle’s front office and demand a trade. Until that happens, this is all mostly speculation.

It is interesting Wilson has already thought about the teams he’d like to play for if a trade were to happen, though. That’s not a coincidence, and could be a sign of things to come.

Michael Thomas, meanwhile, clearly wants Wilson to be his new quarterback. Can you blame him? A Thomas-Wilson duo would be one of the best WR-QB duos in the NFL.