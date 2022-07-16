Look: Michael Thomas Workout Video Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas has been out of action since the 2020 season. Fortunately, he appears to be making progress in his recovery process.

Thomas shared videos of him running routes on his Instagram account this Friday night.

For the first time in a long time, Thomas is making sharp, crisp cuts in his routes. That's a good sign that his ankle is getting stronger.

There's no official timetable for Thomas' return to the Saints' lineup, but this video is encouraging nonetheless.

The Saints have said in the past that they're hopeful Thomas will be present for the start of training camp. If that's the case, the All-Pro wide receiver has 11 days to get himself ready for action.

When healthy, there's no question Thomas is an elite playmaker. The last time he played a full season, he broke the single-season record for most receptions.

Even if Thomas isn't ready to return to his rare form, the Saints' receiving corps should be in good shape this fall. That's because they acquired Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in the offseason.

Make no mistake though, a healthy Michael Thomas would certainly help the Saints' chances of winning the NFC South.