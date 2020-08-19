The New Orleans Saints have a pretty crisp looking set of uniforms and a classic helmet, the latter of which will get a slight update this season.

Don’t worry Saints fans. There haven’t been any changes made to the actual helmet design, which is definitely a good thing.

Rather, the Saints have added the words “New Orleans” onto the back of the bottom of their helmet in black writing. It looks clean.

The team announced the news this afternoon.

Update to #Saints helmets this year: New Orleans on the back ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/KcAZzNXZIJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2020

New Orleans is probably hoping the slight alteration will help change the team’s recent luck in the postseason. The last three years have ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Saints.

First, it was the “Minneapolis Miracle.” Next, the defensive pass interference non-call in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Finally, the Vikings victimized New Orleans again last year, walking into the Superdome and walking out with a playoff upset win.

Will 2020 be a different story for the New Orleans Saints?