Look: NFL Fan Base Furious With Coaching Staff Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints fans cheer prior to the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints fans were under the belief that changes would be made to the coaching staff this offseason. Well, it turns out they were wrong.

According to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are not planning to replace offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. or any other assistants beyond Dan Roushar.

Triplett said the Saints "believe in Carmichael and his track record."

While the Saints may have faith in Carmichael, it's very evident their fan base does not.

"Gayle’s really working hard to turn New Orleans into a strictly basketball city, huh," one fan said.

"I hate this," a Saints fan commented.



"Saints really about to piss me off," another fan wrote.

The Saints averaged 19.4 points per game this past season, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Perhaps a quarterback change will help the Saints get their offense back on track. However, it's unclear if there's even a notable signal-caller eager to join their roster.