Look: NFL Stadium Was Evacuated This Morning Due To Fire

A construction fire broke out at the Caesar’s Superdome this morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The NOFD confirmed the one-alarm fire in a tweet earlier today, revealing that it was a "construction fire in the walls."

The building was evacuated as firefighters put out the blaze.

According to FOX8Live.com, no smoke was visible on the outside of the dome, but it did make its way onto the field. The fire reportedly began near Gate C.

The Superdome has been undergoing renovations for the last several years. The building is set to host the Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State on Saturday afternoon as well as the Saints' season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 8.

Nothing that has been reported today indicates that either of those events are in danger because of damage from the fire, but we will update you as more information becomes available.