Look: NFL Team Practiced With ‘Jacob Blake’ On Their Helmets

Not all NFL teams are protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by canceling or postponing practice.

Unlike teams like the Jets, Colts or Packers, the New Orleans Saints have taken the field today. But the Saints are still showing solidarity with the 29-year-old shooting victim.

Photos of Saints practice today shows that all of the players, including QBs Drew Brees and Jameis Winston, are wearing ‘Jacob Blake’ stickers on their helmets. This action was first hinted at by CB Janoris Jenkins earlier this morning.

Jenkins took to Instagram and showed off his helmet with the sticker on it. “If you stand for nothing then you’ll fall for anything!!!” he wrote.

A closer look at the Saints' "Jacob Blake" helmet stickers. Photo credits: @DavidGrunfeld pic.twitter.com/m5Q1bq7iqV — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake was shot and severely injured by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the weekend. The shooting was caught on tape and quickly created a national outcry.

Given that it occurred amid protests for racial justice that have been going on for months, the reaction isn’t hard to understand.

The NBA kicked off the protesting yesterday by boycotting their playoff games. Those players have since been joined by a litany of WNBA, NFL and MLB teams.

But after the NBA announced today that the players will return to the court to resume, it seems likely that the NFL teams will follow suit.

This isn’t the last we’ve heard from the NFL players on this issue though.