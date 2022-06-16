Look: NFL World Reacts To The Saints' New Helmet

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints unveiled their alternate helmets for the 2022 season. At some point this fall, they'll be sporting black helmets with a gold fleur-de-lis logo.

The reason the Saints are going to wear alternate helmets this season is because the NFL loosened up its uniform restrictions.

The Saints have not yet announced when these black helmets will be worn. What we do know, however, is that they'll be used for at least one game.

Overall, the reactions to these new helmets have been mixed.

"Those are clean," an NFL fan said.

"I actually dig this," a second fan wrote.

"Please tell me I'm not the only one who thinks it doesn't look that good," a Saints fan tweeted.

"This has to be the worst helmet design in a while," another fan said.

Fans should have a better idea of whether or not they like these helmets when they see them in full force.

The Saints did share a few photos of defensive end Cam Jordan wearing the new helmet with the team's color rush uniform. Perhaps that'll help fans make up their minds.