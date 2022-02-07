The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Police Report Released For Alvin Kamara’s Arrest

Alvin Kamara at the Pro Bowl.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the AFC during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday night after a man claimed he was assaulted by the Pro Bowler at a club in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The police report for Kamara’s arrest has now been released. In it, there are details regarding the allegations of assault victim Darnell Greene, who claims Kamara put his hand on his chest to prevent him from getting on an elevator.

Greene alleges that after he pushed Kamara’s hand away, the running back shoved him hard and he was then attacked by multiple people, including Kamara. Greene sustained an orbital fracture of his right eye and might need surgery.

Kamara was arrested following his participating in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon. He now faces a charge of alleged battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

There is reportedly video footage which confirms Greene’s account of the incident, which is obviously not a great look for Kamara.

Kamara is set to have his initial court appearance this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.