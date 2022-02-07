Look: Police Report Released For Alvin Kamara’s Arrest

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday night after a man claimed he was assaulted by the Pro Bowler at a club in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The police report for Kamara’s arrest has now been released. In it, there are details regarding the allegations of assault victim Darnell Greene, who claims Kamara put his hand on his chest to prevent him from getting on an elevator.

Greene alleges that after he pushed Kamara’s hand away, the running back shoved him hard and he was then attacked by multiple people, including Kamara. Greene sustained an orbital fracture of his right eye and might need surgery.

Kamara was arrested following his participating in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon. He now faces a charge of alleged battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Here is the police report on Alvin Kamara’s arrest. It goes on to say that video matches this account. pic.twitter.com/DD8EsHaush — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 7, 2022

There is reportedly video footage which confirms Greene’s account of the incident, which is obviously not a great look for Kamara.

Kamara is set to have his initial court appearance this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.