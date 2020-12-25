Look: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Wearing Christmas-Themed Cleats Today

One thing is certain: Saints running back Alvin Kamara appears to be in the Christmas spirit ahead of today’s showdown with the Vikings.

Kamara has been having an excellent season to say the least. The Pro Bowl tailback has 777 rushing yards, 739 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. That’s the type of production that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis envisioned when giving Kamara a $75 million extension in the offseason.

We’re still a little over an hour away before kickoff, but Kamara is already stealing the show on Christmas Day. A picture of him warming up in red and green cleats is going viral on social media.

Though he’s worn Christmas-themed cleats in the past, Kamara is taking his holiday gear to another level with this combination.

Kamara's cleats today 🎄 pic.twitter.com/JIJ0aQh6aN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 25, 2020

New Orleans has already clinched a playoff berth for this season, but it needs one more win to capture an NFC South title for a fourth year in a row. Sean Payton’s squad could accomplish that goal by defeating the Vikings this afternoon.

The Vikings have been a thorn in the Saints’ side for the past couple of years. We’ll find out soon if they can avenge last year’s playoff loss.

Kickoff for the Saints-Vikings game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.