Look: Saints Defensive Back Has Message For Terrell Owens

If there’s still any doubt as to who’s the best trash-talker in the NFL, CJ Gardner-Johnson just strengthened his case.

This has been a wildly entertaining season for Gardner-Johnson, as the second-year defensive back of the New Orleans Saints has already been involved in a handful of scuffles – both with opponents and teammates.

Gardner-Johnson made headlines back in November for his fight with Bears wide receiver Javon Wims. He snatched Wims’ mouthpiece, which then led to Wims retaliating by throwing two punches at Gardner-Johnson.

Terrell Owens commented on that video back on November 2, saying “I bet you he won’t yank another mouthpiece from this day forward. He got those hands!”

For some inexplicable reason, Gardner-Johnson decided to reply to Owens’ tweet more than a month later. His response was fairly simple, as he wrote “You put one on.”

You put one on 🤐 https://t.co/hACkjBUka9 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) December 12, 2020

It’s possible Gardner-Johnson didn’t see this tweet until this weekend. That would make sense as to why he chose to respond to it today.

Gardner-Johnson had an inconsistent start to the season, but he’s been an exceptional playmaker for the Saints in recent weeks. He has 54 tackles, eight passes defended, one sack and an interception.

We’ll see if Gardner-Johnson can continue his stellar play on Sunday when the Saints battle the Eagles.