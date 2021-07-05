With Drew Brees now watching the NFL from his own home, Jameis Winston is the newest starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been patient in his quest to once again become a starting quarterback. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for several years before losing his starting gig and signing with the Saints to be a backup. The gamble paid off.

Brees retired earlier this year. Winston will command the Saints offense later this year. So far, it looks like he’s ready for the task.

In a new workout video, Winston is seen throwing absolute lasers to his receivers. Take a look below.

These angles of Jameis throwing DARTS to Tre'Quan Smith 🎯 (via @RealSuperNola) pic.twitter.com/2IrfLSb1Zo — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 5, 2021

Even Saints teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson is impressed with what he saw from Jameis Winston in the video.

Jameis Winston’s talent has never been in question. It’s his decision making that’s gotten him in trouble.

Winston threw 88 picks in his first five NFL seasons. In his final year in Tampa Bay, the former No. 1 overall draft pick threw 30. It was a disastrous final year with the Buccaneers.

Last season, Winston had the opportunity to study Drew Brees. Brees was known to be one of the brightest minds in the sport. If Winston’s able to apply just a few of the things he learned from Brees, he should be improved this upcoming season.

Winston could have his best NFL season yet if he cuts down his turnovers. The good thing is the Saints’ current offense is still equipped to contend for the NFC South. It’ll come down to Winston’s on-field results.