Look: Saints Fan Furious With Coaching Staff Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's early, but Saints fans are already upset with the way Dennis Allen is coaching this Saturday's game against the Browns.

Coming into this weekend, the belief was that New Orleans would lean heavily on Taysom Hill. After all, it's too cold and windy in Cleveland to have success throwing the football.

And yet, Hill went the entire first quarter without getting a single rushing attempt.

With that said, Saints fans are furious with Hill's usage so far.

"This is a Taysom Hill game so naturally Dennis Allen isn’t using him," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Watson doing what Taysom Hill should be doing but Dennis has other plans.

Big Cat of Barstool Sports also criticized the Saints' coaching staff.

"Dennis Allen is such a s---head," he tweeted. "You have Taysom Hill. Use him. Stop making Andy Dalton throw, stop using wildcat Kamara, just run Taysom Hill down their throats you dumb dumb."

Andy Dalton had eight pass attempts in the first quarter for 29 yards with an interception.

Maybe, just maybe, the Saints will change their approach on offense in the second half.