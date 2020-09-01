Look: Saints Star Reacts To Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors

Reports that the New Orleans Saints are open to trading to running back Alvin Kamara sent shockwaves throughout the NFL this afternoon.

Kamara will be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season and has been one of New Orleans’ best weapons since joining the team in 2017. He is reportedly seeking a lucrative contract in the range of Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million per season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, neither Kamara or his agent have asked for a trade. Whoever leaked the original report of the Saints being open to dealing him was likely trying to negotiate through the media.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis offered his thoughts on potentially losing Kamara on Twitter. He is not happy with the possibility.

If we had to take a guess, it still feels like the Saints and Kamara come to some sort of agreement. He’s one of the few running backs in the NFL worth paying money for.

Through three seasons as a pro, Kamara has rushed for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns while catching 243 passes for 2,068 yards and 10 scores. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

Not a bad return on investment for a third-round pick.