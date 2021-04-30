Look: Saints Star Reacts To Falcons Taking Kyle Pitts

With the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. And one New Orleans Saints defensive star is already looking forward to the matchup

Taking to Twitter after the Pitts pick was announced, Saints Pro Bowl pass rusher Cam Jordan retweeted someone who asked if Pitts would be able to block him. Jordan seemed amused by the question and gave the kind of answer you’d expect from him:

“Like most t e works now, maybe off play actions,” Jordan replied, adding some laughing emojis. He then added a gif of Shannon Sharpe shaking his head.

We’ll find out pretty quickly whether or not Jordan is right. The Saints and Falcons have had some intense battles over the past few years.

Like most t e works now, maybe off play actions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/njfJBRZNUP pic.twitter.com/znnfnhEoPK — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 30, 2021

Kyle Pitts joins the Atlanta Falcons as arguably the most hyped tight end in generations. He had a season for the history books in 2020, making 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

Pitts’ four touchdown receptions against Ole Miss last year were the most by any Florida player in 25 years. He was so dominant that he even finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Atlanta Falcons were enamored with Pitts enough to make him the first non-quarterback off the board. That’s pretty unprecedented.

What kind of an impact will Kyle Pitts make for the Falcons in 2021? And how much of an impact will he have against the Saints?