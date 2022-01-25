Look: Saints Star Reacts To The Sean Payton News

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan is pretty surprised that Sean Payton has decided to step away from the team.

After the news came out, Jordan tweeted about how Netflix just made a movie about how Payton took a year off and thought that was a one-time thing.

Netflix has the movie “Home Team” coming out on Friday, which follows the life of Sean Payton while he was suspended for a year due to bounty gate.

Didn Netflix just make a movie bout our saints Hc yr off? Sheesh thought that was a one time deal.. right — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 25, 2022

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons and finished with a 152-89 record, plus won the Super Bowl in 2009.

He almost led the Saints to the playoffs this season even though they had a swath of injuries and a massive COVID outbreak. They were in it until the last week of the regular season before the 49ers came back and won against the Rams.

Had that not occurred, New Orleans would’ve snuck into the playoffs. The Saints also did that primarily with Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian starting after Jameis Winston got hurt.

With Payton out, that means the Saints will be looking for his replacement. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will likely be given a fair shot, as will others likely outside the organization.