Look: Saints Unveil A New Helmet For The 2022 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NFL will allow its teams to wear alternate helmets this season. The New Orleans Saints have decided to take advantage of this new rule, creating a black helmet for this fall.

On Thursday afternoon, the Saints showed off their alternate helmet for the 2022 season.

New Orleans' black helmets might not be the best thing since sliced bread, but they're pretty neat.

The Saints also posted photos of Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan wearing the new helmet with the team's color rush uniform.

Check it out:

The Saints will wear these black helmets for at least one game this season. An official announcement as to when the team will break out the alternate helmets will come at a later date.

Are you a fan of this new look for the Saints?