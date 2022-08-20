Look: Saints WR Chris Olave Scores First Preseason TD

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints participates in warmups prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Chris Olave hauled in his first touchdown reception of his NFL career on Friday night.

Olave's touchdown grab occurred in the closing seconds of the first half against the Green Bay Packers.

Second-year quarterback Ian Book scrambled out of the pocket and found Olave towards the right corner of the end zone. It was a perfectly executed play.

Olave finished Friday night's game with two receptions for 28 yards.

Here's the first touchdown of Olave's career:

Olave was selected by the Saints with the 11th pick in this year's draft. The Ohio State product is expected to play a significant role in Pete Carmichael's offense.

In his final season with the Buckeyes, Olave had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Saints will be back in action next Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's unclear if Olave will suit up for that game.