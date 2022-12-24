Look: Sean Payton Already Has A Defensive Coordinator Lined Up

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has made it abundantly clear that he'd like to return to the sidelines sooner than later.

With that said, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Payton already has a defensive coordinator lined up for his NFL return.

Payton's all-star staff will include former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. He's considered one of the top defensive minds in the game.

Fangio owned a 19-30 record as the head coach of the Broncos. His best work came as a defensive coordinator for the Bears and 49ers.

Payton, meanwhile, owned a 152-89 record in New Orleans.

During a recent interview with The Spun, the Super Bowl-winning coach revealed what he's looking for in his next job.

"I think the most important thing is functional leadership," Payton told The Spun. "True ownership in the front office with the willingness to want to win and understand how to do that. I don't want to be somewhere looking back at it, saying, ‘Man.’ I know how good it was in New Orleans, and I know Mickey Loomis well as a friend and as general manager. And I know Mrs. Benson, their ownership group there. There's a reason we had success year in and year out. So I don't want to feel like handcuffed somewhere you can't win - and there are a few of those places. And so other than that, I really kind of remove myself from looking at each individual place. I'm aware of some places, and other places, maybe not as familiar."

Payton is expected to be the top coaching candidate in the 2023 offseason.