Look: Sean Payton Has A Message For Saints Fans

Sean Payton took his time to thank members of the Saints organization and the city of New Orleans during a press conference this past week in which he announced that he would be stepping down from his position as the franchise’s head coach.

However, the longtime NFL leader didn’t stop there.

Payton also decided to thank the city of New Orleans and the Saints’ loyal fanbase by taking out a full page in the paper. To express his gratitude, he left the franchise’s supporters with a final message in print.

“New Orleans, it’s been a great ride. See you on the neutral ground,” Payton wrote, per Saints insider Nick Underhill.

Sean Payton placed an ad in the paper to thank the city of New Orleans — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 30, 2022

Payton leaves behind a sensational legacy in New Orleans, highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XLIV following the 2009 season. To this day, that title remains the only time that the Saints have lifted the Lombardi Trophy as champions.

Apart from the Super Bowl, Payton always seemed to have New Orleans in the mix for the playoffs. The Saints never posted a record worse than 7-9 during his 15 seasons at the helm and made the postseason nine times.

Payton walked away from the Saints with an overall record of 152-89.

However, Payton’s influence extended far beyond his contributions on the field. He arrived in New Orleans in 2006, shortly after Hurricane Katrina caused widespread damage to the city and the Louisiana coast. He came into an embattled community and turned a middling Saints team into a competitive franchise, capable of competing year in and year out.

While it’s unclear where Payton’s future will take him, his name will always be brought up in conjunction with the New Orleans Saints.

It seems like he wouldn’t want it any other way.