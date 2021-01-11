Look: Sean Payton’s Reaction To The Win Is Going Viral

Sean Payton is a man of his word.

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Payton said he would get “Slimed” if his team won the game. The slime is a nod to Nickelodeon, which had a special broadcast for the game between the Saints and the Bears.

“I will officially volunteer to be Slimed if we win,” Payton told reporters on Sunday. “I would be willing to be Slimed if we won, whatever that means.”

Well, the Saints won.

New Orleans dominated Chicago on Sunday, as the Saints beat the Bears, 21-9, to advance to the Divisional Round. The Saints will take on their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

Payton paid up on his pregame comments following the win. The Saints head coach was officially “Slimed” by Nickelodeon.

Good for Coach Payton.

The Nickelodeon broadcast was a big success, with approving reviews coming in from fans of all ages. Hopefully we get more fun broadcasts from the NFL moving forward.

New Orleans will host Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on FOX.