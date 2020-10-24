Look: Sean Payton Responds To Michael Thomas Trade Speculation

Earlier today, NFL insider Mike Florio dropped a bombshell report involving Michael Thomas. It stated that some people in league circles believe the Saints are willing to move their All-Pro wide receiver. Well, it appears Sean Payton has something to say about that report.

Payton recently changed his Twitter account from public to private. However, his latest tweet is guaranteed to go viral.

He didn’t respond to Florio directly, but Payton tweeted out the following message: “Insiders on the outside where they belong.”

Judging off that tweet, it sounds like the Saints do not agree with Florio’s latest report. That would mean fans in New Orleans can stop worrying about a potential Michael Thomas trade – at least for now.

In case people wanted a direct response on this, here you go: pic.twitter.com/EuRMa6WyOP — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 24, 2020

Thomas will not suit up this weekend due to injury. He reportedly tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice. It also doesn’t help that he still hasn’t fully recovered from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 1.

There are some concerns about Thomas’ antics, such as punching a teammate during practice. Trading him though seems a bit far-fetched at the moment.

Last season, Thomas had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. It’d be foolish to trade away that type of production when the Saints are in win-now mode.

We could see a handful of players on the move before the trade deadline, but I wouldn’t bet on Thomas being one of them.