Look: Sean Payton Reveals If He Wants To Coach Again

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Could we see Sean Payton return to the sideline next season? It sounds like that's a legit possibility.

Payton appeared on the "NewOrleans.Football Podcast" this Wednesday to discuss a plethora of topics, including his future as a head coach.

When asked if he'll coach in 2023, Payton had an interesting response.

"That's a good question. I would say this: I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, more maybe than I thought," Payton said. "If the right situation presented itself, Mike, I would definitely be interested. There's no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams. But if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that."

Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in January. He finished his tenure with a 152-89 record.

Earlier this week, Payton revealed that Week 2's Bucs-Saints brawl made him miss coaching.

"Yesterday was the first day after I've retired that I had FOMO," he told Colin Cowherd. "I was missing out. It bothered me I wasn't a part of that."

If Payton wants to return to coaching next year, there'll be a handful of teams interested in his services.