Look: Sean Payton’s Son Reacts To His Decision

From the time he took over as head coach in 2006 until his retirement today, Sean Payton’s children were a major part of his life with the New Orleans Saints.

After his father’s press conference this afternoon, Connor Payton took to Twitter to offer his thanks to the Saints fanbase and the city of New Orleans.

The 21-year-old, who has spent over two-thirds of his life around the team, shared past photos of himself with his father on the field at the Superdome and celebrating a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

“The Who Dat Nation made me who I am today!” Connor Payton wrote. “Forever grateful to the fans and the city of New Orleans, will always be a Saints fan at heart. From age 6 to 21, thank you and love you all #WhoDat

In addition to spending time with his father and sister Meghan at Saints events, Connor was also coached by his dad when he was in sixth-grade. Sean Payton spend the 2012 season as the offensive coordinator for his son’s youth football team while he was suspended from the NFL.

If that sounds crazy, it’s the truth. They even made a movie about it–Home Team, which will premier on Netflix on Friday.