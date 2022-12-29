Look: Sean Payton's Daughter Wishes Dad A Happy Birthday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Today is former longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's birthday. He's 59.

Payton's daughter Meghan, one of his two children with his ex-wife, sent her father birthday wishes publicly on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday dad! Love you," she tweeted, including a couple of pictures of her with her old man."

We're not sure what Payton has planned for his birthday, but he's been the talk of the NFL rumor mill in the days leading up to it.

Payton spent this season working as a broadcaster after retiring from the Saints, but he's widely-expected to return to the sideline sooner rather than later. Payton has been linked to several teams recently.

He's rumored to have a "high affinity" for the Chargers and Cowboys, and the Arizona Cardinals are the betting favorite to land the one-time Super Bowl champion. The Denver Broncos have also been mentioned for Payton after firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.