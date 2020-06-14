Look: Star NFL Running Back Is Enjoying NASCAR Today

NASCAR has been at the center of a lot of attention this week, for some good and some bad reasons. In the meantime, it seems like they picked up a star NFL running back as a new celebrity fan.

This past week, New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara took to Twitter to live-tweet a NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway. Kamara found himself attracted to the auto racing sport after they formally announced a ban on the Confederate flag being displayed at their events.

NASCAR were delighted to have such a high-profile fan showing interest and decided to bring him out for an event. Today they had him come out to an event at the Homestead Miami Speedway and decked him out in merchandise from Bubba Wallace.

Bubba Wallace has been one of NASCAR’s most vocal supporters of having the Confederate flag banned from events. He has also worn shirts offering support for those fighting racial injustice.

NASCAR took a risk with some of their established fanbase by banning the Confederate flag. But they also opened themselves up to the possibility of landing new supporters.

Gaining a fan in Kamara, an NFL star isn’t a bad tradeoff for the one driver who quit. Kamara could very well bring even more interest to the sport than their Confederate flag ban did.

Which other celebrities and NFL stars might start watching NASCAR in the weeks to come?