Look: Taysom Hill Shares Message After His First NFL Start

Few QBs getting their first start are as polarizing as Saints QB Taysom Hill, who had analysts and even fans skeptical of his abilities. But he passed his first test with flying colors, leading the Saints to a win over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Unlike Saints head coach Sean Payton, Taysom Hill isn’t one to rub it in anyone’s face. In a rare post on Twitter, Hill offered thanks and gratitude to everyone who believed in and supported him.

“Feeling grateful tonight for the texts, calls, and well wishes I received leading up to this game,” Hill wrote. “It was humbling to hear how many people had me in their prayers, and I felt them today. I’m thankful for my teammates, my family, and the most incredible fans. #WhoDat #GiveThanks”

Hill deserves a ton of credit for New Orleans’ 24-9 win over Atlanta. He completed 78.3-percent of his passes for 233 yards and had two rushing touchdowns .

Starting Taysom Hill was a controversial decision for Sean Payton. When Drew Brees suffered his injury last week, Payton had to choose between backups Hill and Jameis Winston.

Winston was last year’s leader in passing yards (and interceptions leader), while Hill had barely thrown the ball in three prior NFL seasons. Starting Winston seemed like a no-brainer.

But Payton’s gamble paid off and Taysom Hill justified the decision with his strong play.

Hill will presumably get the start again in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.

This time, he’s more than earned his spot under center.