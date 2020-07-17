Over the past week, EA Sports has been unveiling each member of the “99 Club” for Madden 21. Prior to this Friday morning, the club included Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore, Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes.

The fifth and final member of the “99 Club” for Madden 21 is none other than Michael Thomas. It makes sense that he received this honor after having a record-breaking season for the New Orleans Saints.

Last season, Thomas had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He broke Marvin Harrison’s record for most receptions in a single season.

Madden released a video of Thomas finding out that he’s an official member of the “99 Club” for this year’s game. The All-Pro wideout also received a chain that has a 99 on it.

There have been plenty of debates over whether or not Thomas is truly the best wide receiver in football. DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones both make strong arguments for that title, but it’s hard to dismiss Thomas.

Since entering the league in 2016, Thomas has totaled 470 receptions for 5,512 yards. He has the most receptions by a player through his first four seasons.

It’ll be tough for Thomas to top what he did in 2019, but it seems like you can at least pencil him in for over 100 receptions each season.

Thomas will have plenty of motivation to perform this season, especially since Madden could strip him of his 99 rating if he doesn’t play up to his standards.