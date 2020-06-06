Malcolm Jenkins Applauds Drew Brees For ‘Listening’ To His Teammates

There wasn’t an athlete more critical of Drew Brees this week than Malcolm Jenkins. However, the veteran safety has changed his tune when talking about the future Hall of Famer.

“I am hurt. I’m not OK. They were extremely disappointing. Extremely self-centered and show a complete lack of awareness or care for the plight of teammates, your peers, your countrymen,” Jenkins said on Wednesday. “I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the f*** up.”

In an effort to make things right with his teammates, Brees spoke to the majority of the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Clearly, the emotional meeting allowed him to finally see eye-to-eye with the rest of his peers.

Brees has apologized twice since making his initial comments and even lectured President Donald Trump about what the protests actually mean. The recent shift to his mindset caught the attention of Jenkins, who expressed his appreciation for Brees on Friday night.

“Drew, as much as your comments hurt me and many other people, I appreciate you. For listening. Because being heard is a big part of it,” Jenkins said on Instagram.

The Saints might have one of the strongest locker rooms in the NFL from a leadership standpoint. A situation like this could cripple teams, but it sounds like everyone is doing their part to make things right.

Jenkins should receive plenty of credit for this. His raw emotion on Wednesday may have struck a nerve in Brees that inspired him to become part of the solution in this fight against social injustice.

Kudos to the Saints for bouncing back from an unideal situation.