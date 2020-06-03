Malcolm Jenkins Shares Emotional Thoughts On QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees has always been known as a high-character player and one of the most beloved quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, on Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints star found himself in hot water. Teammates and opponents alike called Brees out for his stance on protests during the national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo! Sports. Players like Michal Thomas, Richard Sherman and even NBA star LeBron James ripped Brees for his comments.

The harshest criticism, however, came from new teammate Malcolm Jenkins. The star safety posted a video to his Instagram account telling Brees he should “shut the f*** up.”

“I am hurt. I’m not OK. They were extremely disappointing. Extremely self-centered and show a complete lack of awareness or care for the plight of teammates, your peers, your countrymen…I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the f*** up,” Jenkins said in the video.

Not long after posting the video, Jenkins deleted it. After a conversation with Brees, the star safety decided to re-post the video.

Brees tried to walk back his comments earlier this afternoon, saying he respects his teammates. “I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” he said to Mike Triplett.