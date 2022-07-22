Malcolm Jenkins Had Honest Reaction To Sean Payton Stepping Down

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 21: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints signals to the crowd as he runs off the field following the 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sean Payton surprised the NFL world earlier this year when he stepped down from his role as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, former Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins was asked about Payton's decision. He admit that he was surprised when he first found out the news.

"Any good coach isn't going to show signs they're thinking about quitting. That probably wouldn't go over well in the locker room," Jenkins told Eisen. "I think it was a bit surprising. But being in the game long enough, not many things surprise you."

Jenkins' time with the Saints came to an end this offseason.

After spending 13 years in the NFL, Jenkins decided it was time for him to retire. He finished his career with two Super Bowls and three Pro Bowl appearances.

Replacing Jenkins and Payton in the same year won't be easy, but the Saints feel as if they brought in the right pieces to keep things rolling.

Taking over Jenkins' spot in the starting lineup is Tyrann Mathieu. As for Payton, his former job is now being occupied by longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.