Malcolm Jenkins Has Major Praise For WNBA Players

While the NBA appears ready to return to the court to resume the playoffs – albeit not today – the WNBA is canceling their games today. That got the attention of NFL cornerback and activist Malcolm Jenkins.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Jenkins praised the WNBA for taking a leadership role in the social justice movement. He called on everyone to listen to the WNBA more and follow their example.

“The @WNBA has, and continues to lead this movement in sports,” Jenkins wrote. “We all need to listen to them more. They’ve been educated, organized, and committed long before any of us. #SayHerName”

Earlier today, the WNBA announced that its three games scheduled for today are being postponed. The league has not yet announced plans for rescheduling those games, or the games that were postponed yesterday.

The @WNBA has, and continues to lead this movement in sports. We all need to listen to them more. They’ve been educated, organized, and committed long before any of us. ✊🏾 #SayHerName — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) August 27, 2020

Sports leagues around the country have been engaged in a variety of protests for days now. This past weekend, 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

That shooting – caught on camera – led to a massive backlash amid the ongoing protests for racial justice. While sports leagues like the NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB have made a variety of public and on-field statements to support the racial justice movements, few have let them alter the games themselves.

Until now.

In this time (and especially during the ongoing pandemic) we need as much leadership as we can get.

It’s nice to see so many people doing their part.