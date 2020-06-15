Malcolm Jenkins Reacts To Joining CNN As A Contributor

Athletes are using their platforms for good, now more than ever. Many are using the off-season to try and influence change through the means of politics and social media activity. NFL safety Malcolm Jenkins is the latest to try and make a change.

It’s been a football off-season like no other this year. For Jenkins in particular, the veteran safety inked a new deal with the New Orleans Saints after spending the past six seasons in Philadelphia.

Jenkins couldn’t be happier to be returning to the Saints. He spent his first five years in the league with New Orleans. The 32-year-old defensive back has plenty of work to do this off-season – but it won’t all be dedicated to football.

Jenkins has landed a new gig with CNN – the well-known American news channel. The Saints’ safety will be joining the network as a contributor and will “comment on social issues of the day.” Jenkins is “proud to join the CNN family” and looks forward to “being heard.”

Proud to join the @CNN family today as a regular contributor. Looking forward to being heard. #blacklivesmatter #MoreThanAnAthlete https://t.co/oizjMBy7s6 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 15, 2020

This is a brilliant move by CNN. Athletes are “being heard” now more than ever. Jenkins will now have a much bigger opportunity to influence for change.

Jenkins isn’t the only athlete to be using his platform to comment on social issues. Plenty of other stars – including the NBA’s LeBron James – continue to comment on today’s social issues.

It’s refreshing to see athletes using their voice for good during this turbulent time.