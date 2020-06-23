Malcolm Jenkins Shares Update On Relationship With QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees received a ton of backlash for his stance on kneeling for the national anthem, as several teammates on the New Orleans Saints put him on blast. No one had a harsher response to the future Hall of Famer than Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins posted an emotional video on Instagram, saying “I am hurt. I’m not OK. They [Drew’s comments] were extremely disappointing. Extremely self-centered and show a complete lack of awareness or care for the plight of teammates, your peers, your countrymen…I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the f*** up.”

On Monday night, Jenkins opened up about his relationship with Brees. The two-time Super Bowl champ also revealed why he felt the need to share his emotional message on social media.

“Yea, I think my interaction with Drew is a microcosm to what we need to do as a country,” Jenkins said on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. “That’s the reason why I posted the video. Me and Drew had talked before I posted that video, but I posted it anyway because I thought it was something that people needed to see.”

The fact that Brees and Jenkins had deep conversations about this topic is the most important takeaway from all of this.

When Brees initially commented on kneeling for the anthem, his comments came off as insensitive. It doesn’t mean Brees is a “bad guy” at all, but his teammates wanted him to just understand their perspective.

If the Saints can come together and not allow this offseason situation affect their play on the field, they should once again be in the mix for an NFC title.

We’ll see if New Orleans can rally around each other this fall.