Malcolm Jenkins Talks Saints Chemistry After Brees’ Anthem Comments

Malcolm Jenkins didn’t hold back his true feelings when Drew Brees initially said he’ll “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” His original comments were so raw it led many fans to wonder if the locker room in New Orleans was destroyed.

“I am hurt. I’m not OK. They were extremely disappointing,” Jenkins said in response to Brees’ comments. “Extremely self-centered and show a complete lack of awareness or care for the plight of teammates, your peers, your countrymen…I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the f*** up.”

The Saints immediately had their players discuss racial injustice in America and why it’s important to see eye-to-eye, especially during these times.

When asked if he thinks his comments on Brees would create a hurdle for the team to overcome this season, Jenkins said he believes it could actually end up being a positive for the Saints.

“Yeah, I think if anything, the team was probably closer for it because we’ve had to have tough conversations and oftentimes, those adversities or those intimate kind of engagements, bring people closer, and I think this is no exception,” Jenkins said.

Malcom Jenkins addresses the media following Thursday's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center#SaintsCamp | @Verizon https://t.co/FNgDquDEzr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 20, 2020

Brees and Jenkins are both excellent leaders on and off the field. It’s great to hear that they remain friends through all of this.

This will be Jenkins’ second stint with the Saints. During his first time in New Orleans, the Ohio State product won a Super Bowl. We’d have to imagine he wants to add another ring to his resume.