Mark Ingram Announces His Status For Thursday Night

The New Orleans Saints won’t be at full strength this Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but at least one of their top playmakers on offense will be active.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Saints running back Mark Ingram confirmed that he feels good and is ready to take on the Cowboys.

Ingram sat out last Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury. The Saints could’ve certainly used him considering their ground game struggled for all four quarters on Thanksgiving.

It’s unclear if Alvin Kamara will join Ingram on the field this Thursday, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. He has practiced every day this week for the Saints.

Even if Kamara doesn’t return in time for the Cowboys game, the return of Ingram should help out what has been a lifeless offense for the Saints.

Since being traded to the Saints in October, Ingram has 205 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also has 17 receptions for 132 yards.

With Taysom Hill expected to be the starting quarterback for the Saints this Thursday, Ingram will most likely be asked to step up and take some of the pressure off Hill.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET. It’ll air on FOX and NFL Network.