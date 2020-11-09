The Spun

Marshon Lattimore Had Blunt Postgame Message For Mike Evans

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after stopping Aaron Jones (not pictured) of the Green Bay Packers on fourth down during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mike Evans is one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, but the Tampa Bay Bucs star wasn’t his usual dominant self on Sunday night.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver had four catches for 64 yards in Tampa Bay’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Evans was matched up against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore for most of the night. Lattimore got the best of Evans for most of the evening.

Here’s how Evans has done one-on-one against Lattimore in their last three meetings, according to Mike Clay of ESPN:

  • 2 targets, 0 receptions
  • 2 targets, 0 receptions
  • 2 targets, 0 receptions

Lattimore seems to like that stat. Following the Sunday Night Football win, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star took to social media. Lattimore had a blunt postgame message for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver rival.

“Better luck next year,” Lattimore wrote.

Lattimore’s teammate and fellow Ohio State alum Michael Thomas was a big fan of his performance.

“NOBODY put fear in us!” Thomas wrote in response to Lattimore’s tweet.

“Not one man!” Lattimore responded to Thomas.

That will probably be it for Saints vs. Bucs this season, but there’s always the possibility of a postseason matchup.

However, at this point, it feels like we know what would happen in that one, too.


