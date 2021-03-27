Marshon Lattimore’s Lawyer Issues Statement After Arrest

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Police confirmed on Friday that Lattimore was charged for receiving stolen property, which is a fourth-degree felony.

Lattimore’s attorney, Marcus Sidoti, released a statement on his client’s behalf. The main takeaway from his comments is that he believes this situation is all just a misunderstanding.

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter,” Sidoti said in a statement. “He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

It’s already been reported that Lattimore had a loaded handgun in his possession.

Lattimore, 24, has been the top cornerback for the Saints ever since entering the league in 2017. He’s actually eligible for a contract extension, but it’s highly unlikely the two sides talk business until this matter is taken care of.

The NFL hasn’t commented on Lattimore’s situation just yet. We’d have to imagine they’ll look into it though.