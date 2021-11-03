Michael Thomas Announces Decision On 2021 Season

New Orleans Saints fans are waking up to the stunning news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas has suffered a setback in his leg injury recovery. And their morning got even worse following a statement from Thomas himself.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Thomas confirmed that he suffered a setback in his rehab. He announced that he will not be playing this season as a result.

“As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury,” Thomas wrote.

“Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been…”

It’s a demoralizing blow to the New Orleans Saints to be sure. If any of their current receivers go down, there aren’t any all-world reinforcements on the way.

Michael Thomas has shattered records in his five seasons with the Saints. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and has led the NFL in receptions twice.

In 2019, Thomas broke the NFL single-season receptions record with 149, leading the league in receiving yards and yards per game that same year.

Will Michael Thomas return to form in 2022?